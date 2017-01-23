Hurt rib keeping McIlroy from Dubai Desert Classic next week
(AP Photo/Ng Han Guan, file)
VIRGINIA WATER, England (AP) Rory McIlroy will miss the Dubai Desert Classic next week to keep recovering from a stress fracture of a rib.
The European Tour tweeted the confirmation on Monday.
McIlroy revealed a week ago that he injured himself, aggravating the rib while finishing runner-up at the SA Open in Gauteng.
Rib stress fractures generally take six weeks to heal. He already missed the Abu Dhabi Championship last week.
McIlroy won the Dubai Desert Classic in 2009 and 2015.
Updated January 23, 2017
