(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
LONDON (AP) The NFL says the Jacksonville Jaguars will play the Baltimore Ravens in the first game at Wembley Stadium next season on Sept. 24.
The Miami Dolphins will take on the New Orleans Saints the following weekend at English soccer's national stadium.
The NFL has yet to announce the start times.
They are two of four regular-season games being played in London next season. Twickenham, England's national rugby stadium, is hosting two games later in October.
Updated January 20, 2017
