(AP Photo/LM Otero, File)
Associated Press
TORONTO (AP) Jose Bautista is staying with the Toronto Blue Jays, after all.
Toronto said Wednesday the free agent slugger had agreed to an $18.5 million, one-year contract with Toronto that includes mutual options for more years.
Bautista gets an $18 million salary this year, and the deal includes a $17 million mutual option for 2018 with a $500,000 buyout, payable if either side declines. There is a $20 million option for 2019 that becomes guaranteed if Bautista has 300 games played during the next two seasons and does not have a physical impairment that would prevent him from playing in 2019.
Updated January 18, 2017
