Former NFL QB Manziel to offer photos with fans, at a price
HOUSTON (AP) Johnny Manziel will be in Houston ahead of the Super Bowl to give fans a chance to take a photo with the 2012 Heisman trophy winner - at a price.
Stadium Signatures, a Houston company that sells autographed sports memorabilia, says Manziel will appear at Houston malls in the days before the Feb. 5 Super Bowl at NRG Stadium.
He'll take selfies with fans for $50 and those wishing for more professional photos will need to hand over $99. He'll provide his autograph for $99. Manziel also will provide an inscription for $29, but it'll be no more than four words.
The 24-year-old Manziel is a free agent who hasn't signed with a team since the Cleveland Browns released him in March. He starred at quarterback at Texas A&M.
Updated January 11, 2017
