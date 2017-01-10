USC jumps to No. 3 behind Clemson, 'Bama in final AP poll
- NASCAR's Edwards will not drive in 2017
- Rose rejoins Knicks, fined for absence
- USC No. 3 after Clemson, Tide in AP poll
- Tide RB Scarbrough broke leg vs. Clemson
- Matthews, Laine among All-Star picks
- Watson not worried about draft position
- World Cup expands to 48 teams for 2026
- Sharapova to return from ban in April
- Clemson dethrones Alabama with late TD
- WR Nelson not practicing, status unclear
Associated Press
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) Clemson finished atop The Associated Press College football poll Tuesday, knocking Alabama from the spot it held all season, and Southern California became the first team to finish as high as No. 3 with three losses.
The Tigers were voted No. 1 in the final poll for the first time since 1981. The Crimson Tide was trying to become only the third team to go wire-to-wire as No. 1, but lost 35-31 to Clemson on Monday night in the College Football Playoff championship game.
USC, which started the season 1-3 - including a 52-6 opening loss to Alabama - jumped from all the way from ninth in the final regular-season rankings to third.
Washington was fourth and Oklahoma finished fifth.
Ohio State was sixth and Penn State seventh, followed by Florida State at eighth.
Wisconsin was No. 9 and Michigan 10th.
----
More AP college football: http://collegefootball.ap.org/ and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25 .
Updated January 10, 2017
Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.