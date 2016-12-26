Cowboys DE Gregory active vs Lions after 14-game suspension
- Bowles to see doctors after health scare
- Texans sticking with Savage vs. Titans
- Cowboys DE Gregory to make season debut
- NBA: 2 blown calls late in Warriors-Cavs
- Jets put QB Petty on injured reserve
- Pens, Sullivan agree to 3-year extension
- Cavs resting James for Pistons matchup
- Mariota's recovery time: 4-5 months
- Zimmer doesn't think CBs made own plan
- Unbeaten Villanova remains atop AP poll
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) Dallas defensive end Randy Gregory is active for the first time this season against Detroit on Monday night after serving a 14-game suspension for violating the NFL's substance abuse policy.
Gregory was originally suspended four games before a 10-game ban was added during the season for another violation by the second-year player who slid to the second round of the 2015 draft in part because of concerns over marijuana use.
The Lions are without cornerback Darius Slay because of a hamstring injury that also sidelined him for two games in November. Running back Theo Riddick is out for the third straight game because of a wrist injury.
Detroit center Travis Swanson misses his third straight game with a concussion.
Starting Dallas defensive end Tyrone Crawford is out for the first time this season with shoulder and hamstring injuries.
---
For more NFL coverage: www.pro32.ap.org and http://twitter.com/AP-NFL
Updated December 26, 2016
Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.