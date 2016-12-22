Quinn says Falcons WR Julio Jones to play against Panthers
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) Falcons coach Dan Quinn says star wide receiver Julio Jones will play Saturday at Carolina after missing two games with a toe sprain.
Quinn says cornerback Jalen Collins and defensive end Adrian Clayborn will return from knee injuries. Tight end Austin Hooper (knee) and linebacker De'Vondre Campbell (concussion) will not play.
Jones' return was expected after he ran full speed at Wednesday's practice.
Despite missing two games, Jones still leads the NFL with 1,253 yards receiving.
The Falcons (9-5) can clinch the NFC South by beating the Panthers if Tampa Bay loses or ties at New Orleans.
On Thursday, Atlanta waived safety Robenson Therezie and defensive lineman Malliciah Goodman and promoted linebacker Josh Keyes and tight end D.J. Tialavea to the active roster.
